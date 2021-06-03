Patancheru ZPHS Student Sketches Pencil Portrait of Sonu Sood

43rd Pencil Portrait #ArtWork done by Chittla Karthik {16years}, 9th Class student, ZPHS {English Medium School}, BHEL, Patancheru, Hyderabad.

Recently Karthik did a pencil portrait of Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of his 67th birthday on 17th, February 2021, and TRS Leader & MLC Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Parents of both Kundhan and Karthik feeling proud about their kids showing promise in Arts and wish to get their name in record books.

School Head Master B. Amarashekar Reddy & NCC Officer appreciated Karthik, and said that he was multifacetwd and showcased his talent in pencil paintings during lockdown.

Since during the lockdown 2020, with his elder brother Chittla Kundhan & Karthik both did pencil arts of frontline warriors 60-70 pencil arts of Police, Doctor, Nurse, Journalists, MCH and others. Both artists started painting from 2013 drawing inspiration from cousin Sreenath.