Panic Attacks The New Norm in Bigg Boss?

As we've seen with countless candidates who have gone through intense emotional events over the course of multiple seasons, the Bigg Boss house is a delicate environment to be in. However, following a recent episode in which Bigg Boss 15 participant Afsana Khan swore wildly and threatened to kill herself, netizens expressed grave worry about the show's handling of psychologically weak competitors.

Afsana's rage at losing the VIP challenge the week before was clear to the audience. She was led to the confession room, where she was told she would be evicted out of the BB15 house. Many celebrities and ex-contestants have spoken out about this.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill, Shamita Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni suffered panic attacks in their seasons. Bigg Boss house tests you in many ways. You need to be very patient.

Jasleen, who had an emotional breakdown during her season, explained that the housemates frequently become very personal in disputes without even realizing it, which has an impact on one's mental health. How did you stoop so low? I understand it's a show, and you have to stir up drama every now and then, which is OK, but this kind of incitement is unjust since the person loses all control.

You can also feel lonely or irritated in case people ignore you. As a person, they might start feeling inferior or lose confidence in themselves. There is no source of entertainment. You can only pass time by talking to each other which can become very boring.

What is bothering the fans is that the makers try to cash in from such content. The contestant is suffering and the Bigg Boss makers are not doing anything about it. Is this how reality shows must work?