Ormax Characters India Loves: Guppedantha Manasu Stars Occupy Top Places

Want to know about the most popular fiction characters on Telugu television in the month of September 2022? According to Ormax Characters India Loves - Deepa, Rishi, Vasudhara, Akshara and Karthikar are in the top five list. We all know that Rishi and Vasudhara are the main characters in the Guppedantha Manasu which is a very popular show on Star Maa. Here is the tweet.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular fiction characters on Telugu television (Sep 2022) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/lepdZMvKDC — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 17, 2022

According to Ormax Media Twitter handle, it is India's only specialised media consulting firm. Pioneers in tracking, testing & forecasting-led analytics & consulting for films, TV, OTT, news, music & sports.

