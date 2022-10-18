Ormax Characters India Loves: Eliminated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestant In List

Ormax Characters India Loves the most popular non-fiction personalities on Telugu television for the month of Sep 2022 are Sudigali Sudheer, Hyper Aadi, Suma Kanakala, Chalaki Chanti and Rashmi Gautam. Chalaki Chanti is the eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. He is one of the contestants who has stepped into BB house and in the sixth week he was eliminated.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular non-fiction personalities on Telugu television (Sep 2022) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/vEZjAL3DzS — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 17, 2022

Chalaki Chanti is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house. He enjoys a huge fan following. He impressed audiences with his comic timing.

Coming to Suma, she is also one of the well known faces on the small screen. She gave a new definition to the anchor. She enjoys an immense fan following.

Hyper Aadi, and Rashmi Gautam are also very popular faces on Jabardasth.

