One More Actress Supports Shannu, It's Not Deepthi Sunaina

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh are the darlings of the Telugu small screen viewers. The duo shot to limelight after the web series. They are considered to be one of the best jodis in T town.

Deepthi Sunaina has been supporting Shanmukh ever since her boyfriend entered the Bigg Boss house. She has been requesting all her fans to vote for him.

Who wouldn't want their beau to win the show, right? Deepthi too is expecting Shanmukh would return home with the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title.

Now, after Deepthi Sunaina, another actress has come forward to support Bigg Boss Telugu 5 popular contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. And if you have not already guessed it by now, she is none other than controversial actress Sri Reddy.

Sri Reddy has stated, "I have known Shanmukh via Facebook. He is very down to earth person. I request you all to vote for him instead of Shanmukh's competitor SRC." Let's wait and watch what the future awaits for Shanmukh Jaswanth.