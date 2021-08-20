NTR and Charan to Create History on TV With Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set to kickstart the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Sunday, August 22. After watching the glimpse of the first episode, one can understand that Ram Charan will be the first guest of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

The promo of the show revealed the kind of bond the two actors share with each other. As we all know that Tarak and Ram Charan are acting in Rajamouli’s RRR and movie lovers are desperately waiting for him to see on the big screen. However, there is no official word from the makers about the release date.

Coming to the show, most of the Telugu people are going to watch Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu pilot episode, as Tarak is making comeback to the small screen after a long gap of four years. Jr NTR is going to create a new benchmark once again with his returning to the small screen.

As per the latest buzz, it is reported that Ram Charan is going to win Rs 25 lakhs in the show. It is to be mentioned that the Mega Power Star is going to donate that amount to charity. To know more details, we have to wait and watch the premiere show.