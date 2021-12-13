Now, Vote For Your Favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant on Hotstar

The curtains of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale will be down in a few days and the war for the season 5 title has started from today. The audience has already started casting their vote via Hotstart and missed call. Each viewer will have 10 votes on Hotstar and 10 missed calls. Now Hotstar non-subscribers can also cast theirs on Hotstar. The voting line is open for all now and it will be closed on Friday night. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be aired on December 19 2021.

The top five contestants who are heading towards the grand finale are Siri, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas and Sunny. According to the unofficial voting poll, Sunny is topping the poll and Sreerama Chandra and Shannu are in the second position with the same score. Anyway, top celebrities are rooting the contestants and asking their fans to cast their votes for them. On the other hand fans of the contestants are also working hard to keep them at the top. Let us wait and watch who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.