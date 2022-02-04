Not VJ Sunny, Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestant To Host Bigg Boss Buzz: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu for the past two years. Usually, Nagarjuna has favorite contestants in every season. The latest news we hear is Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant RJ Kajal will be hosting Bigg Boss Buzz.

Generally, the Bigg Boss winner should host Bigg Boss buzz. But the strategy seems to have changed from season 5. Ahijeet was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, but Ariyana Glory had hosted it.

VJ Sunny was declared the winner of season 5, but RJ Kajal is going to the digital version of Bigg Boss buzz. RJ Kajal also hosted Nagarjuna’s musical event of Bangarraju. Viewers say RJ Kajal is Nagarjuna's favorite contestant.