Not Vishwa, This Contestant Is Strongest In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house has been divided into three groups, but all the contestants are playing their own game when it comes to tasks. This is proven by the housemates in the captaincy task of this week. However, when it comes to supporting each other, all of them extended their support to their favourite contestant.

While Shannu, Siri, and Jessie are in one team, Maanas, Sunny, Kajal, and Priyanka are in the other team, and the remaining four people—Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Anee Master, and Vishwa—are playing together and have formed a group. However, when split into Super Heroes and Super Villains, Maanas, Kajal, Priyanka, Sreerama Chandra, and Shannu chose to be heroes and the rest joined the villains' team.

However, at the end of the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gave a task in which each contestant from a different team stands on a podium and makes others step down. In this task, while everyone thought that this would be an easier job for Vishwa to win, Maanas team won the task.