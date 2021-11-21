Not Tejasswi Prakash or Shamita Shetty, This Contestant is Highest-Paid on Bigg Boss 15

As we mentioned earlier, Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning for a few more wild card entries. Are you puzzled why are they are planning again for wild card entries? Then check this out.

For the first time on Hindi television, the Bigg Boss Hindi show reportedly got lowest TRP rating and viewers weren't showing much interest in watching the show. So to add masala to the show, the makers are planning wild card entries that can create more drama in the house and woo eyeballs.

Keeping all these aside, have you come across the wild card entry names? If not, then you should know this. Top small screen actors are going to take part in season 15 of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Hindi makers are said to have approached a few popular faces to rope them in. They are said to be trying to strike a deal with Zain Iman, Manu Punjabi, and Paras Chabbra, if a buzz doing the rounds on social media is any indication.

According to a source, Zain Imam is demanding Rs 1 crore to enter the house. Earlier, there was buzz that Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty were the highest-paid contestants in the house. But if the Zain Iman remuneration rumors are true and if he makes an entry into the Bigg Boss house, then he will be the top paid contestant in the house. Let us wait and see if the makers will ink a pact with Zain and agree to his conditions.

Zain Imam is a well-known actor who appeared in StarPlus' Naamkarann, Tashan-E-Ishq, and MTV India's Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaaroyan. He was also seen on Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty.