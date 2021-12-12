Not Tejasswi or Karan, This BB15 Contestant is Audience Favourite

Bigg Boss Hindi is heading towards the grand finale in a couple of weeks from now. The contestants in the house are having a battle for the finale ticket.

The contestants who became popular in the Bigg Boss 15 glass house are Tejasswi and Karan for their Jodi. Netizens say that Tejasswi and Karan look good together and play the game according to their plan and support each other.

Anyway, sometimes there are bound to be misunderstandings between them but the duo resolve them in no time. But it appears Pratik Sehajpal's popularity has increased to a level that even he did not expect. Pratik performed well in the tasks and also makes it a point to always be part of all the happenings in the house.

According to a recent poll conducted on social media, the audience favourite contestant is Pratik. Earlier, when Salman slammed him in one of the weekend episodes, the audience supported Pratik. Now, a section of the audience fes that Pratik might be stubborn, but every other contestant in the house is stubborn too. The only difference is that Pratik has been targeted by all the housemates in the glass house. In the social media polling too, Pratik got the highest votes, while Karan and Tejasswi stood in second and third place. The audience predicts that Pratik will be the winner of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 contrary to the belief that Karan or Tejasswi are strong contestants.