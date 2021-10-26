Not Sunny, Priya Doesn't Want This Bigg Boss Contestant To Be In Top 5

Senior Artist Priya has acted in several films like Mirchi, Venky Mama, Jai Simha and a few others. She never made the audience to forget about her as she manages to stay in the news. Priya always gave a worthy performance in every movie she worked in. Recently, Priya also participated in Nagarjuna's popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Unfortunately, Priya got eliminated during the seventh week of eviction. When Priya was in the house, Priya never shared a good relationship with VJ Sunny.

They would often fight in the house. However, what's shocked everyone is that Priya doesn't want RJ Kajal to be among the top five finalists of this season. Priya mentioned in one of her interviews that RJ Kajal doesn't deserve to be in the top five finalists as she is influencing everyone and spoiling others' games. Bigg Boss viewers are very much surprised to hear it from her as everyone thought she would name VJ Sunny.

Talking about the show, Shannu, Siri, Ravi, SRC, Maanas, Ravi and Lobo are nominated for this week's elimination. Who do you think will be the next to get eliminated from the house after Priya? Let us know in the comments section below.