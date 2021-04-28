Not Sudeep, Colors Kannada Would Eliminate Contestants From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada seems to be getting bigger and bigger every day. After Hindi, Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows as it has already completed seven seasons. Currently, the makers are running season 8 which is about to finish in a couple of weeks from now.

As you are aware, Sudeep has been skipping the show for the past two weeks as he is suffering from some health issues. The latest news we have is that Karnataka Government has imposed two weeks of lockdown to stop the spread of virus across the state. Speculations are doing the rounds that Sudeep may not shoot the weekend episodes this time as well because of the restrictions.

If Sudeep really doesn't host the weekend episodes this time too, then colors Kannada would eliminate the contestants from the show the way they did with Rajeev.

It is for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the show makers will be eliminating the contestants instead of the host. The Bigg Boss show organisers are yet to announce the nominated contestants for this week's eviction and viewers are hoping that Colors Kannada will announce nominations in tonight’s episode.

Can't wait to know who will get nominated this week? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss Kannada updates. We will surely keep you posted on the nominated list this week.