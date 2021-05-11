Not Sudeep, Anushree to Give Away Bigg Boss Trophies

Only one day is left to bring the curtains down for the Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss are hoping that Sudeep would come one last time to bid goodbye to the contestants in the house. There’s a strong buzz doing the rounds on social media that popular TV anchor Anushree could come as a guest to the show in the grand finale episode.

It is being speculated that Anushree is likely to give away the Bigg Boss trophies to the winners. However, it is still unclear about Anushree's entry to the show in the finale episode. Before jumping to any conclusions, let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

If you ask us, it could be very tough for show organizers to bring any special guest in this situation. The audience would be very happy if they get a chance to see any new guests on the finale episode as it would cheer them up as they are ending the show in the midst of 75 days, owing to the pandemic and lockdown in Karnataka. Let's wait and watch and see what's in store for us.