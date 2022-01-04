Not Shannu, This Guy is Deepthi Sunaina's Pillar of Support

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth's breakup is a hot topic on social media platforms. On New Year Day, Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina announced their breakup. In a recent Instagram LIVE interaction with fans, Deepthi started off the LIVE session greeting her fans with a smile and said that she didn't want to stay in hibernation due to the breakup. She had an emotional breakdown during the LIVE session. She said that she never focused on herself and her career and now wants to focus on her professional career. She thanked Vinay, the maker of her recent online videos, and called him her biggest support system. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

This is the post made by Deepthi Sunaina.