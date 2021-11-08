Not Shannu This Contestant is Hero of Bigg Boss House, Says Siri

In any Bigg Boss house, relationships are not guaranteed, as the bonding between contestants change by the minute in the house. The fate of the contestants depends on Bigg Boss, as he would control and monitor the show 24*7.

If you are wondering about what we are talking about, it is about our popular and loved show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As you all might be aware Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth are the best pals in the house before and after they made their entry into the house.

They often fight, entertaining the viewers with their rapport. Some of the audience are liking it while a few others are slamming their friendship. Siri Hanmanth, who has been so close to Shanmukh said Vishwa is the real hero of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in Sunday’s episode after his elimination.

A section of the audience feel that Siri changed her loyalty from Shanmukh to Vishwa by calling Vishwa the real hero of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. This could be because of their fight last week.



Talking about tonight’s episode, Siri Hanmanth is all set to get nominated in tonight’s episode. Shanmukh is going to escape the nominations this week. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Updates.