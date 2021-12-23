Not Samantha This Young Actor Will Host Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Deets Inside

For the first time, Star Maa has decided to go in for a new experiment for its most watched TV reality show. Yes. By now you know that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to get launched early next year.

The preparations for Bigg Boss OTT are said to be underway in full swing. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be shot on the same sets as Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 in Annapurna Studios Hyderabad with slight changes to the house.

Currently, the show organizers are said to be approaching Telugu celebrities to sign them up for the show.

On the other hand, we also hear the show organizers are holding talks with an Young actor to host Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

It is being speculated that either Natural star Nani or Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly be the host of Bigg Boss OTT. Whether Nani or Deverakonda will be able to adjust their schedule to host Bigg Boss OTT remains to be seen.