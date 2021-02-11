Not Rubina, Rahul Vaidya Could Win BB14, ##RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN Is Trending For The Past Two Days

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be held on February 21. In a one week, we will get to know who's going to crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Over the past few days, we are hearing reports that Rahul Vaidya is likely to become winner of this season. His fans have already predicted his victory and urging everyone to vote for him. We can't declare him the winner at the moment but he may bag the most prestigious title of Bigg Boss.

The final race could be between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina. In a few days, we are going to witness the winner of the show. Some of Netizens and Rahul fans are predicting that Rahul Vaidya will bag the title and the hashtag #RahulForTheWin is trending on Twitter for more than two days. Take a look at the tweets:

I have never seen Bigg Boss 14, but I still like Rahul, he entertained, showed all the carrying,emotional,aggression. rahul vaidya is super star in big boss 14 . @rahulvaidya23 #SidharthShukla#RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN — SiddharthShukla_FC (@poxter123) February 10, 2021

Watched today's episode. #RahulVaidya is the frontrunner for the trophy. Well-deserving one. Love his fighting spirit#RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN — ARIJIT_SINGH💎⭐ (@arijitsingh99) February 11, 2021

Issbaar full support krungi #RahulVaidya ko .....

Full josh me trend chalao...#RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN — Queen🔥🔥🔥(NO DM)💜 (@Zara_Dur_Raho) February 11, 2021

Oh wow we are trending ! @rahulvaidya23ka unplanned trend #RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) February 10, 2021

It's Still Trending with 388K !!! Awesome#RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN — 𝗥𝗶𝗮 𝗝𝗵𝗮♡ (@RiaJhaa) February 11, 2021