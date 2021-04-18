Not Puneeth or Upendra, This Kannada Actor Will Host Bigg Boss Weekend Episode

From the past three days, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds about the absence of Kichcha Sudeep for the weekend episode. We learned that Sudeep is not hosting this weekend because of his illness. And netizens expected Colors Kannada channel and BBK makers to arrange a guest host. But when the new promo was released by Colors Kannada channel about elimination, BBK fans were disappointed that there will be no special host for this weekend.

Earlier, there was tittle-tattle that BBK makers are consulting Puneeth Rajkumar and Upendra to host the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 in place of Sudeep. But they went wrong. BBK viewers were very excited after they got to know the news. But now, there is another gossip about a well known actor is all set to host the weekend show tonight. Now, according to a source in the know, an actor known in both Kannada and Tamil movies is all set to host the show. If you haven't guessed the name yet, it's none other than Ramesh Aravind.

And let me tell you he's not at all new to the job. He's a familiar face on both big screen as well as small screen. Ramesh Aravind has already hosted a TV Chat show called Weekend with Ramesh which is hugely popular among Kannada small screen viewers. But the news is yet to be confirmed. Lets wait and watch whether the buzz turns out to be true or not.