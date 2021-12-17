Not Nagarjuna, This Actress to Host Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is very much on cards. Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is likely to get launched in January 2022. Bigg Boss OTT will be premiering on Netflix and Aha, as per the buzz doing the rounds on social media.

There is a lot of speculation over who will host Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. The show organizers, we hear, are planning to rope in a new host for Bigg Boss OTT.

Remember, even in the Hindi version of Bigg Boss OTT, it was not Salman Khan but Karan Johar who hosted the show before the actual season begun,

It is known that many Tollywood actors are currently hosting celebrity talk shows on Aha and TV channels. Recently, Jr NTR wrapped up his games show ‘EMK’ which he was hosting on Gemini TV.

Balakrishna is occupied with the celebrity talk show ‘Unstoppable’ which airs in Aha. Now, we hear that Samantha is likely to host Bigg Boss OTT, as she appeared as a weekend guest host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Rumors are rife that Samantha might be the new host for Bigg Boss OTT. However, this piece of news hasn’t been confirmed from the maker's end yet.