Not Just Fame, Jessie Also Earned Big From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is inching closer to the finish line. Yes, only four to five weeks left for the curtains to come down. Most importantly, those who have been regularly watching the episodes have been waiting with bated breath to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner, a section of the audience is predicting that Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi or VJ Sunny are the top 3 contestants in the current season and one among them will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. While coming to Jessie, he quit the race due to health issues.

When Jaswanth Addala aka Jessie entered the show, he was not a familiar face to the audience. However, his 10 week stint in the Bigg Boss house brought him quite a lof of fame. Not just that, do you know how much Jessie earned from the show? Jessie is said to have earned Rs 1.5 lakh from the show every week. The total earnings of Jessie from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are said to be Rs 10-15 lakhs.

Looking at Jessie's earnings, it seems he is one of the least paid contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

