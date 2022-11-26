Not Faima, But Rajasekhar To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Rajasekhar and Faima of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are two of the strongest contestants. They have been performing so well in the game. The former is a relatively new celebrity figure in the eyes of the audience. His popularity is because of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

People thought he will not survive in the house for a long time. Surprisingly, he has been able to get along in the house for 12 weeks. Finally, the time has come for him to leave.

According to reports, Rajasekhar will get eliminated from the house this weekend, as he garnered the least votes in polling. On the other hand, Faima is also in the danger zone but she won an eviction-free pass last week. Even if she gets eliminated, she will have a chance to stay in the house with an eviction pass.

For now, Rajasekhar's elimination is confirmed.