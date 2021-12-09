Not Chiranjeevi Or RRR Team, Top Actor Chief Guest at Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale

One cannot deny the fact Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fans are going through mixed emotions as the controversial reality show is ending in a couple of days from now.

While the fans of all the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to vote for their favorite contestant to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Even eliminated contestants like Swetha Varma had predicted that Sunny will win the show. Going by audience poll and predictions, one cannot help but accept the fact that VJ Sunny has the highest chances of bagging the trophy. Well-placed sources suggest that preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale are on in full swing.

The same sources confirm that Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to be the guest of honor at Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale episode. Yes, Allu Arjun will be gracing the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale episode to promote his upcoming film, 'Pushpa.

The film is slated for release on December 17 while Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale episode is going to be held on December 19, 2021. However, an official confirmation about the news is awaited at the moment.