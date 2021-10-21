Not Bigg Boss Viewers, These People Are Saving Sreerama Chandra From Elimination

Sreerama Chandra has been one of the top contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. However, Bigg Boss viewers feel that Sreeram has lost his space after Hamida’s elimination and is not playing his game properly. This has also been proven in the recent nomination task.

The BB audience felt that Sreeram Chandra did not give his best effort in the nomination task as he was sure that his fans would save him. This is because he has been in nominations earlier too and he was saved by host Nagarjuna.

According to reports, Sreerama Chandra has more fans from the north because he is Indian Idol winner. It is known that Sreerama Chandra has garnered a huge fan following from the north, which is why he is getting saved every week.

Bigg Boss viewers believe that despite the fact that Sreeram has few Telugu fans, he is being saved by north Indian fans who loved his voice. What do you think about the fan following of Sreeram Chandra? Comment and let us know.

