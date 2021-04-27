Not Bigg Boss, BBK Viewers Will Save Prashanth Sambargi From Eviction, Here's Why

From the day TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 started, Prashanth Sambargi is always in the headlines for one reason or the other. In the last two promos, it seemed that all the contestants in the house cornered Prashanth S and sent him to jail.

And in the nomination task also, Manju and Aravind argue with Prashanth S over some matter. By this, it is very clear to netizens that contestants are deliberately targeting Prashanth Sambargi.

BBK viewers say that if all the housemates are targeting Prashanth S, then for sure he will get sympathy from the audience and the contestants who targeted him will invite flak. They feel that If Prashanth Sambargi is nominated for this week's eviction too, then there's no doubt that he be saved this time too. But no this time, it won't be the Bigg Boss saving it but the viewers themselves. BBK8 viewers feel that Prashanth will win all the sympathy votes as he was cornered by all the housemates. It won't be wrong to say that Prashanth S is the only contestant in the house who gives counter-attack to other contestants which viewers thoroughly enjoy.

Netizens say that the contestants in the house cannot target Prashanth S based on the caller's opinion, which was telecast live in Sunday's episode. Already Prashanth S is getting good sympathy after the promo release and viewers are waiting for tonight's episode to know about nominations.

What do you think folks? Will Prashanth survive another week of Elimination?