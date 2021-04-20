Not Aravind KP, This Contestant Will Become Winner Of BBK8

Kicha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss has become a hot topic on social media networks as the contestants of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to prove themselves why they are worthy contestants to stay in the house with their performance. Aravind is one of the popular contestants in the house. He always be in the headlines for his love track with Divya. Show makers are highlighting these cute pair in promos as well as in daily episodes.

A section of netizens are trolling show makers for giving a lot of screen space to Aravind and Divya. Aravind fans are pretty happy with it and they have started predicting that Arvind will emerge as the winner of the season. If you are in a dream of Arvind lifting the trophy, then we have interesting for you in our store. If reports are to go anything by, show organizers are planning to make Vaishnavi as a winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as she signed a new serial with colors TV. They may crown her winner title of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. It is left to see whether Vaishnav walking with the winner trophy will become true or fade as a rumour. If makers go by the voting, Aravind has maximum chances to walk out with the title. Let’s wait and watch. Keep watching this space for more updates.