Not Aravind KP, BBK Viewers Want This Contestant to Win Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Is there any Bigg Boss Kannada viewer of Kichcha Sudeep who doesn't know the contestant Prashanth Sambargi. Obviously, the answer will be a big ‘No’, and Prashanth fans would be jumping to read what’s in store for them. Prashanth Sambargi has changed a lot in the second innings and his intention is clearly visible that he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with everyone in the house.

He is playing the safe game by staying away from the controversies. That’s not all, he is also winning the hearts the audience with his genuine game without using any tactics or doing overreaction on the show. A few of the contestants are trying hard to be in the news with their relationship in the house.

Vaishnavi and Manju Pavagada behaves as sister and brother, they often being in the news.Divya Uruduga and Aravind are also being in the news since the show launched, and they are best buddies in the house. Looks like Bigg Boss viewers are not liking them, even if they have a chance to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Now, they are changing their opinions, yes, some of the show buffs want Prashanth Sambargi to lift the winner trophy of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Yes, he deserves it as he is hardworking for it. A section of the audience are doing campaigns for him and urging the show lovers to vote for him. He also earned a decent fan following in the second innings. Let’s wait and watch what future awaits for Prashanth.