Not Aravind, Divya Uruduga Has Her Eyes Set On Bigg Boss 8 Winner's Trophy

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8's most loved contestants, Aravind KP and Divya U seem to give tough competition to each other. Divya U changed her game strategy in the second innings and proving herself the best in all the tasks.

It may be recalled that in the first innings, Divya U was only focused on Aravind KP and would often hang out with him in the house. There's no doubt their jodi was famous and their chemistry must talked about.

However, now, for a change, Colors Kannada is showing Divya U's individuality. Rumours were going round in the first innings that Divya U depended on Aravind KP, but in the second innings, she has proved her detractors wrong by playing her individual game.

As we all know, Divya U created a record by becoming the first female captain of Bigg Boss Kannada this season. Divya U ruled the house quite well and impressed the audience. Everyone thought that Divya U would depend on Aravind KP after she became the captain, but all predictions went wrong. She took her own decisions, all of which turned out to be right. Divya never depended on other contestants' decisions.

So it's quite apparent that Divya U is giving her best to bag the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. Even if it means defeating Aravind KP, she is not willing to give up.

