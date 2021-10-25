Nominated Contestants Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 makers eliminated Abishek Raaja in the Sunday episode. Kamal Haasan showed the door to Abhishek. As today is nomination day, all the contestants are preparing themselves to nominate those they don't wish to see in the Bigg Boss house.

According to the latest buzz, it is expected that Thamarai Selvi, Imman Annachi, Niroop, Varun, Isaivani, Abhinay, Priyanka, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Akshara will be in the nominations in the fourth week. As per the unofficial voting, Priyanka, Pavni, Isaivani, Niroop, Akshara and Imman Annachi are in the safe zone while Abhinav, Varun, Thamarai Selvi and Chinna Ponnu are in the danger zone as they have got minimum number of votes.

The makers of the Bigg Boss show have released a promo from today's episode in which Bigg Boss selects some contestants and ask the remaining contestants to self-nominate to save one person from nomination.

Have a look at the promo: