Noel Sean, Esther Will Make Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows in the Telugu States. With the audience's constant support, the show makers have completed the sixth season. They are gearing up to launch the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu soon.

Looks like the show organizers have started the groundwork for the new season. They seem to be busy in finalizing the contestants. If the reports are to be believed, singer Noel Sean and Esther are likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 7.

Noel Sean and Ester Noronha got married on January 3, 2019. They have been officially divorced since Sept 1, 2020. The show makers are planning to send these divorced couple to the house. Will they make entry to Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 or not is yet to be seen.