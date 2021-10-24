Nobody Watching Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Weekend Episode Today, Here's Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 weekend episode is here. Today will be another round of elimination. As per the buzz, either Priya or Anee master is likely to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Host Nagarjuna will make another appearance on the show this weekend. After grilling the contestants about their performances over the week, the Bigg

Boss Telugu 5 host will show the door to one of the contestants. It would be interesting to see which contestant will get the exit pass tonight.

Meanwhile, there may not be many takers for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Star Maa TRP for the most watched show is likely to take a beating. No prizes for guessing.

We all know that the epic clash between India and Pakistan is underway in Dubai as part of this T20 World Cup season.

Don't you worry if you miss the episode. Come back to Sakshipost for we have our ears and eyes open to tell you about what happened on the show.

Sp watch this space for updates.