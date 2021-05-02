No Wrapping Up, Colors Kannada Will Extend Bigg Boss: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been anything but exciting for viewers over the last two weeks. As you know, viewers are losing interest in the show because there are no weekend episodes with Sudeep and all the best contestants got evicted from the glass house.

Contestants in the house are not even trying much to impress the audience. Of course, because of Prashanth S there is high voltage drama in the house and Divya U, Aravind KP's chemistry has also captured a lot of eyeballs for the show. Earlier, there were rumours that the show makers may wind up Bigg Boss due to lockdown in the State. Remember it happened with Malayalam Bigg Boss the last season?

Even viewers also trolled Colors Kannada asking them to wrap up the show stating and it was boring to watch the show without Sudeep and it did not make sense to leave the contestants directionless and mentorless. Now, a source in the know says that the show runner, Colors Kannada, is planning to extend the show. It is known that Sudeep missed the show for the last three weeks much to the disappointment of BBK viewers. So in an attempt to appease the audience, the makers are likely to extend the show by two weeks. However, there's no official word on this yet.