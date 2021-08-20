No Wild Card Entries In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Why

Bigg Boss Telugu is undoubtedly the hottest topic in the industry. Just a few weeks away for the show getting aired, many speculations about the show are doing rounds around the internet. Are you also a Bigg Boss fan waiting to know the updates of who will be taking part in the upcoming season? Don't worry you have landed on the right page.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 include names like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Lobo, RJ Kajal, Lahari Shari, Sayaru Suman, Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Varshini among others.

Besides this, reports claim that the confirmed contestants are kept under quarantine in view of the ongoing Corona pandemic. The contestants are split over the luxurious hotels across Hyderabad. Now the latest update is that there will no wild card entries in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Wondering why the makers of the show took this decision. It is mainly because the medical experts are suggesting that the third wave of Coronavirus is likely to enter the country in mid-September. So, keeping in mind the health of the contestants, the makers decided to not take any wild card contestants into season 5 of Telugu Bigg Boss.

However, we are not sure of the information till the official information is out from the show organizers.