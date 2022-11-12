No Secret Room Task in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Just a few hours left to witness the 11th-week elimination in the house. Everyone in the house has been nominated except Satya, as she is the caption of the house.

It is worth mentioning here that the show organizers are all set to do a double elimination. Yes, there will be a double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Bala Aditya and Marina are likely to get eliminated from the show.

The show makers are not going to send any eliminated contestants to the secret room.

Bala Aditya and Marina will get eliminated from the show directly in the regular format of elimination. There is no secret room for this week, but, double elimination is confirmed in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.