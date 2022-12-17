No Secret Room in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is one of the most watched Tamil TV reality shows right now. While Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan deserves some credit for the show's rising popularity, the contestants this season have given their best and killing it this season.

Vijay TV seems to have picked the right mix of contestants for Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Now, with another weekend here, time for elimination. As per social media buzz, ADK has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. And if all you viewers out there think that Kamal has sent to a secret room, you are mistaken.

A source in the know tells us that Vijay TV is experimenting with a new TRP formula for BB Tamil 6. As per reports, there will be no secret room format in this season.

Soon as rumours of ADK's elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 surfaced, there has been a mixed reaction from the viewers. A few are even suggesting names of Janani, Mani instead of ADK for elimination.

Anyway we will know soon if ADK's elimination is official or not. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.