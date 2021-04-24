This Happened For First Time In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is going on a great note. The show is full of fights and controversies. Friends in the house are becoming enemies and vice-versa. Who is going to step out of the house is the question that is doing all the rounds in social media.

Every day, generally, the makers of the show will release a promo by 9 am but today, there is no promo. What is going on in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Is there any surprise left for the fans? No more questions, but just wait and watch.

9 am,still no promo.??🤔🤔 first time i guess #BBK8 — Praj (@Praj19510368) April 24, 2021

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, Sudeep the host of the show never took a break but this time, he didn't host the last weekend episode. He also tweeted that he needs rest a little more. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that he is going to miss the episode this week as well.

Wil b missing this weekend episodes of BB. A bit more rest needed bfr I can manage hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It's a difficult decision to make n I thank @ColorsKannada for canceling shoot n makin it easier.

Mch luv to all you frnzz fo ur prayers 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 22, 2021

According to the reports, Raghu Gowda is going to be eliminated from the house this weekend. Divya, Prashanth, Rajeev, Manju, Vaishnavi and Raghu are in the list of nominations. Let us wait and see how is going to step out of the house.