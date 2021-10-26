No More Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has managed to complete seven weeks successfully with elimination of one contestant every week. Seven contestants have been evicted from the house so far—beginning with Sarayu to Priya, who was the latest contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

There are 11 more contestants left in the house, who are competing with their housemates to clinch title in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We just can't predict who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as each contestant is getting same love from the viewers.

It's been two months that the show went on air. Bigg Boss viewers are waiting for a wild card entry. Now, it appears that there will be no wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 because the show is all set to wind up in a month's time. If Star Maa really planned a wild card entry, then, Bigg Boss makers would have brought in the contestant by now. It's too late for any more wild card entries right now as things stand unless there is double elimination which is a rarity in Telugu Bigg Boss.

Talking about the show, all strong contestants like Shannu, Siri, SRC, Maanas, Lobo, and Ravi are nominated for this week's eviction. Let's wait and watch who's going to be the next contestant to face eviction.