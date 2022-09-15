No Masti in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 House: What's The Use Of 21 Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows in the Telugu states. After a gap of one year, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 was launched with 21 contestants in the house.

Honestly, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are not at all familiar to the audience. Also, they are not leaving any kind of impression on the viewers' minds with their performance.

Everyone is playing a safe game in the house. Bigg Boss viewers have waited for almost one year to watch the new season. And it seems, they are tad disappointed with the content.

Finally, they feel that the wait for the show is not worth it. There is no masti in the house even though they are 21 contestants in the house. A section of the users is questioning the show organizers asking what's the point of running a show with a huge number of contestants without any masti. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading to become the biggest flop show in television history.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, the show organizers are gearing up for first-week elimination in the house.

We can hardly predict who is going to get eliminated from the show as everyone has managed to bag a decent vote count from the viewers. Let's wait and see who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the house.

