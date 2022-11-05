No Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 6 This Week 

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been trending on social media from time to time. The weekend is when the curiosity levels among the viewers are at their maximum. For those who are not in the know, Revanth, Geetu Royal, Marina, Rohit, Inaya and Keerthi have been nominated for elimination this week.

According to reports, Sri Satya and Faima are said to be in the danger zone in unofficial polls. If the buzz is to be believed, the makers are planning for a fake elimination. Yes, you read it right.

Nagarjuna will eliminate Sri Satya or Faima (maybe, both of them will be eliminated), following which they will be sent to the secret room. There is a chance for this week's evictee to be sent to the secret room.

Likewise, there is a chance for Nagarjuna to announce zero elimination this weekend. Before we can know the truth in its entirety, we have to wait and watch Sunday's episode.