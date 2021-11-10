No Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 This Weekend!

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is ruling the TRPs charts. Currently, there are nine contestants locked up in the house right from Anchor Ravi to Shanukh to RJ Kajal. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna or Bigg Boss makers might skip 11th week of elimination. Yes, what you read is right! The buzz on social media suggests RJ Kajal is in the danger zone in unofficial polls.

If Bigg Boss makers did elimination, there's a chance for RJ Kajal to leave the house. Grapevine suggests that Bigg Boss makers are likely to announce no elimination as Jessie is no longer a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

He left the house due to health issues. There's a maximum chance Jessie won't be returning back to the house. Likewise, there will be no elimination this weekend. However, we are not sure as we can't predict what Bigg Boss Telugu organizer plans for now. We will surely keep you posted by end of Saturday. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.