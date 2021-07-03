No Elections, MAA President Will Be Unanimously Elected

A lot is happening with respect to MAA elections 2021. The date has not come yet but some of the candidates have already announced that they are going to contest for president's post. Senior actor Prakash Raj, Vishnu Manchu, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Hema and few others are in the list of actors who are contesting for the president's post.

Murali Mohan, senior Tollywood actor in an interview said that, "There were very few members in MAA at the time when I was working as the president. Now, the situation is completely different."

He further added that MAA membership is given to everyone and it has become very difficult to identify who is MAA member and who is not.

He said that there are 1000 members in MAA right now. He further asserted that there should be some changes in MAA. He said that Chiranjeevi, Jaya Sudha, Mohan Babu, Krishnam Raju are discussing on how to keep MAA on track. He added that this time, they wanted to elect the MAA president unanimously without conducting elections and wanted to form a committee.

Murali Mohan said that they would discuss with the members of MAA and would pacify them so that they would agree to elect MAA president unanimously. He said that everyone should agree to their decision because they can't see MAA members fighting with each other and if it continues, MAA would get a bad name. He commented that the MAA President's Post is very crucial.