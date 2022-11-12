No Doubt: Double Elimination Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been receiving a lukewarm response from all quarters. Bigg Boss nor the contestants, none of them has entertained the viewers. There were no big twists in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. So far, there is no wild card or secret room in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Only five to six weeks for the show to get conclude but still they are eleven contestants in the house. The buzz on social media suggests that there is a chance for Bigg Boss or the show organizers to do double elimination in the house.

If there is a double eviction, Nagarjuna might eliminate Bala Aditya and Marina from the show. One eliminated contestant of this week would be sent to the secret room. Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.