No Common Man Entry into Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Vijay TV is telecasting two very popular shows – Bigg Boss Tamil and Super Singer 8. While Bigg Boss Tamil is rated as one of the most popular reality shows in Tamil, has garnered a huge fan following even before its launch.

Meanwhile, Super Singer 8 is coming to an end, and the Tamil audience is eagerly waiting for the new season of Tamil Bigg Boss.

As we all know that Kamal Haasan is going to host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil and the show is all set to telecast its pilot episode on October 3. The show makers had already confirmed the contestants and put them under quarantine.

Coming to the contestants, industry sources reveal that the names of the celebrities going viral on the internet are Kanmani, GP Muthu, Shivangi, VJ Priyanka, Priya Raman, Susan George, RJ Vinod, Myna Nandini, Nadia Chang, Pradaini, Milla, and others. All these contestants are undergoing quarantine at a popular luxury hotel in Chennai.

However, as per our sources, it is confirmed that the organizers of the show are not interested in taking the common man as a participant of Bigg Boss Tamil because of the ongoing Corona pandemic.

Common people like Juliana and Nithya participated during the first and second seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil. It is learned that though the show makers wanted to bring a common man this time, they had to drop the idea due to the pandemic situation.