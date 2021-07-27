No Chief Guest For Bigg Boss Kannada Grand Finale Episode?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to end in a couple of days from now. The show is being hosted by handsome Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep. The actor turned host is likely to announce the grand finale date this weekend.

The Preparations for the grand finale are going on in full swing. Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to see who would be invited as the guest for the grand finale episode. The buzz on social media suggests that the makers are not planning to invite any special guest for the grand finale episode owing to the pandemic.

The show runners are also planning to invite only a few members from the contestants' family Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finals. BBK viewers who heard this news are saying that without any chief guest, Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale episode will be as boring as weekend episodes.

It remains to be seen whether Colors Kannada has any other plans in mind to make the grand finale episode more interesting. Before drawing any conclusions, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers end.

Talking about tonight's episode, looking at the promo released by Colors Kannada, it is clearly visible there's going to be an elimination in todya's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. It is being speculated that Chakravarthy Chandrachud is all set to get eliminated in tonight's episode. Stay tuned for updates.