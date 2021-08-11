No Bigg Boss Without Sudeep, Say BBK Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 ended on August 8th. It is known that Manju Pavagada bagged the season 8 trophy and Aravind KP settled for the runner-up title. BBK viewers were expecting that Aravind KP would be the winner of season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada, but Colors Kannada disappointed them. There is speculation that Manju Pavagada was chosen by Colors Kannada and not by audience votes. The day before the grand finale, Kichcha Sudeep pointed out that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga's performance was not up to the mark. This, BBK viewers say, was a hint that the winner had been chosen by then and that makers were planning to give the winner's trophy to Manju Pavagada.

So when Kichcha Sudeep announced the winner as Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP fans slammed Colors Kannada for being unfair to him. According to the voting numbers, Manju Pavagada won over Aravind KP by 2 lakh votes. We all know that eliminated contestants and Sandalwood stars promoted Manju Pavagada and requested the viewers to cast their vote for him.

Now Colors Kannada has released a new promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss Family Awards. The Bigg Boss Family Awards will be for six days. And in the promo, we can see former BBK winner Akul Balaji hosting the show. And several TV serial actors are seen entering the glass house as contestants.

Meanwhile, BBK fans are lashing out at Colors Kannada and accusing the channel's business head Parameshwar Gundakal of trying to cover up their mistake of changing the winner in the last minute with this new 6 day show. And they say that no audience is now interested in watching any Bigg Boss Family Awards show. They have so expressed their disappointment saying they will never forget what the show makers did to Aravind KP. Anyway, let us wait and watch what Colors Kannada is planning.