No Bigg Boss Telugu This Year: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular TV reality shows. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR while Nani had hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season -2. Thereafter, Akkineni Nagarjuna became a full-time and permanent host for Bigg Boss Telugu. He hosted season 3 and season-4, both the seasons turned out to be massive hits on Television.

It’s been more than five months since Bigg Boss Telugu 4 ended and Telugu small screen viewers are eagerly waiting for a new season. There was a buzz that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 would start sometime in June or August. Looks like, the show makers are not in a mood to risk anyone’s health.

As per the latest buzz, the makers are planning to skip the season this year, due to the rise in covid cases. If this turns out to be true, then there will be no Bigg Boss Telugu this year. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited from the show organizers.

Talking about the last season, Abhijeet emerged as the winner and Akhil Sarthak was runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Except Abhijeet, the top six to seven contestants like Akhil, Sohel, Mehaboon, Monal, Ariyana, Avinash and Harika are doing well in their careers. Abhijeet failed to use his stardom after the show, people say.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates on Telugu Bigg Boss.