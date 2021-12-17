No Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Please, Say Netizens

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu makers are following the footprints of Hindi Bigg Boss. Yes, what you read is right. Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most popular reality shows in Indian television.

Recently, the show organizers introduced Bigg Boss OTT version even before the current season Bigg Boss 15 went on air.

We already told you that the Telugu show organisers too are planning to launch Bigg Boss OTT in Telugu. Currently, we hear that the show organizers are busy in finalising the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT.

If you are waiting to know when Bigg Boss OTT would get started, let me tell you all that Bigg Boss OTT is likely to start by early next year. Bigg Boss OTT will be available in Netflix and Aha. More details about Bigg Boss OTT are awaited.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers say that they don't want to watch the OTT format in Telugu. They say that when it failed in Hindi how can it be a hit in Telugu. Let's see what happens.