Nivetha Thomas in Korean Movie Remake

Nivetha Thomas, who played Pallavi Vemula, a victim of sexual abuse in the recently released Pawan Kalyan Telugu movie Vakeel Saab, enjoys a huge fan following around the globe, thanks to her performance.

We can say that Nivetha nailed her character Pallavi in the movie, Vakeel Saab. Not only Vakeel Saab, Nivetha always grabs the attention of the audience with her acting skills.

Earlier, the actor tested COVID positive, but she is said to have recovered now and watched Vakeel Saab at Hyderabad's single-screen theatre Sudharshan 35mm at RTC Cross Roads.

Now, Nivetha Thomas is all set to work next in the Telugu remake of the Korean film "Mid Night Runners". The film will be directed by Sudheer Varma and bankrolled by Suresh Production. Mid Night Runners is a 2017 South Korean action comedy film directed by Jason Kim (Kim Ju-hwan) and starring Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul.

The film was released on August 9, 2017. The budget of Mid Night Runner was US$7 Million and the box office collections were pegged at US$38.7 Million. The movie was rated 8 out of 10 by IMDb.