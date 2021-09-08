Nithiin To Appear On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 For Maestro Promotion

It has been a few days since Bigg Boss Telugu 5 started and the audience is hooked on the show. The Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality program is going all out this time. For season 5, we have more contestants than Bigg Boss usually has. Along with different concepts and more contestants, we also have few guest appearances.

As per the latest news, actor Nithiin will be making an appearance on this Weekend episode. He is coming for the promotion of his upcoming film, 'Maestro' which is the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi film, 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The Telugu remake stars Nithin as the lead character; Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh, Jisshu Sengupta, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Mangli, and Srinivas Reddy playing pivotal roles.

Fans are already excited to see Nithiin and Nagarjuna together. On the elimination side, for Week 1 we have, Sarayu Suman, Hamida, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Maanas and Jaswanth Padala in the nominations. One among these contestants will get eliminated this Sunday. It is difficult to say who will go out as for now all the contestants are just settling down in Bigg Boss house. Fans will vote for their favorite and based on that, one player will have to say goodbye.

The audience will vote and that will decide the fate of the contestants. By the end of Week 1, fans will be able to understand the game of every person in the BB house and then they will vote accordingly. Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss? Many are saying that Ravi and Kajal are big names and they will not be out so soon.

We will get our first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on this Sunday episode with Nagarjuna. It will be interesting to see who gets evicted first.