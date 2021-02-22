Nikki Tamboli's Sensational Revelation: I Refused 6 Lakhs To Stay In Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14. She became a household during her stint in the house. Nikki fans would surely miss her on small screens from today onwards as the show was ended last night. She is also thanking her fans for their unconditional love towards them. For any Bigg Boss grand finale, the host will give the chance for two contestants to quit the show by taking some cash prize.

While Rakhi Sawant took an exit from the show by taking Rs. 14 lakhs, Nikki Tamboli also wanted to grab that opportunity but Rakhi pressed the buzzer earlier than her. Post the show, Nikki is giving back to back interviews to various portals. When she was asked Is she regretting for losing Rs 14 lakh.

Nikki Tamboli shares that she doesn't regret missing the chance of bagging Rs 14 lakh, instead she feels Rakhi needed the money more than her. She stated to leading tabloid that "No, I don't regret that I didn't get that money because even when I was offered Rs 6 lakh during the task, I refused it as I wanted to stay in the show. Bigg Boss has got me this far in my career and given me fame. I had thought of taking the bag if offered during the finale as from the show and game's point of view, the audience only remembers the winners and the contestants who have decided to take the cash and leave the show. But I am fine if it did not happen. I was never eyeing the cash, my intention was that people should remember me. I feel Rakhi Sawant needed that money more than me. When I was offered the money during the grand finale, I was not sure if I would make it to the top three. Had I taken the money and opted out, I would never have never got to know that my fans were voting and fighting for me. They loved me and I made it to the Top three, that's a big achievement for me, so I don't regret not getting that money," she said.Nikki, who was shocked when she was announced as one of the Top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 14, shared that she never had bad intentions for anyone and that's why God has been kind to her. She said: "Housemates, who did not trust me and underestimated me, it is their loss. I just want to say that nobody knows what destiny holds for the other person, so you should never underestimate the other person. We should not try to mock or try to make others feel so bad that you start lagging behind. I have never underestimate anyone or had bad intentions for anyone. I agree I was rude and harsh during fights, but I always wished good for others. And I feel when you think good for others God also does good to you. I think God has been real kind to me," said the actress.

Bigg Boss 14 finale was held on Sunday (February 21) night and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner.

